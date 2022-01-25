 
PSL 2022: Gladiators share video of 'sweating it out' at the gym

Sports Desk

Screen grab from a video by Quetta Gladiators on their official YouTube page.
The Quetta Gladiators have shared a YouTube video with their fans in which the squad can be seen training in a gym two days before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season begins.

The video features the Purple Force training in all aspects in an indoor gym facility.

Mohammad Hasnain said in a video that he feels absolutely amazing to be back training after a three-day mandatory isolation period in a PSL bubble created by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Its that time of year again," the official Twitter account of the Quetta Gladiators also said, posting a video teaser of the team "sweating it out" at the gym.

The video shows the Quetta Gladiators, including ace all-rounder Shahid Afridi, coach Moin Khan and bowler Sohail Tanveer.

Here is the full video:

Forever Fit, Forever Strong

It's that time of year again! Gladiators are sweating it out in the gym as they gear up for #HBLPSL7 to win it #AikBaarPhir! #PurpleForce #WeTheGladiators

Excitement in the air

Cricket fans are gearing up for the seventh edition of the PSL which is scheduled to commence on January 27 in Karachi.

With several international players coming to Pakistan, the PCB on Monday said that international players participating in the tournament are "excited at the prospects".

Since its inception in 2016, the league has established itself as an ideal platform for international cricketers to ply their trade, PCB said in a statement issued in this regard.

