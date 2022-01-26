PSL: Which player has smashed the most number of sixes?

Asif Ali (left), Shane Watson (centre), and Kamran Akmal. — PCB/PSL/File

Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal has hit the most number of sixes in the history of PSL.



Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has struck 81 sixes in 49 matches of PSL.

Pakistan's star power-hitter and finisher Asif Ali takes the third spot on the list.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen some of the best hard-hitters of the ball throughout the last six editions of the Pakistan Cricket Board's marquee event.

Geo News takes a look at the five players who have hit the most number of sixes in PSL history.

Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi)

One of the most experienced and senior players of Peshawar Zalmi, Kamran Akmal, has hit the most number of sixes in the history of PSL. The wicket-keeper batter has hit 84 maximums over the fence. Kamran has played 69 matches for Peshawar Zalmi and has been representing them since the beginning of the PSL in 2016.

Shane Watson (Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators)

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who has been one of the best foreign players who joined the PSL in 2016, stands second in the list. Watson has struck 81 sixes in 49 matches played in the PSL.

Asif Ali (Islamabad United)

Pakistan's star power-hitter and finisher Asif Ali takes the third spot on the list. Asif Ali has hit 68 sixes in 55 matches played for Islamabad United throughout the last six editions of the PSL. Hopefully, he will bring his firing power to the seventh edition of the PSL.

Sharjeel Khan (Islamabad United and Karachi Kings)

Karachi Kings' opening batter Sharjeel Khan secures fourth place on the list. The left-handed batter has struck 58 maximums in 35 matches played in the PSL.

Shoaib Malik (Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Peshawar Zalmi)

Pakistan veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik takes fifth place in the list. The experienced Malik has struck 58 massive sixes in 61 matches played in the PSL since its beginning in 2016.