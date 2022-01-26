PSL 2022 opener: Has PCB copied the London Olympics 2012 inaugural video?

 
In a unique style, which seems to be inspired by the UK 2012 London Olympics, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Thursday.

The PSL video begins with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja entering the Prime Minister's Office and demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khan accompany him, similar to how Hollywood actor Daniel Craig did in the London Olympics video by asking Queen Elizabeth to inaugurate the Olympics. 

As seen in the video, the premier then proceeded with Ramiz Raja for the league's opening ceremony, where he formally started the league with a message to all the teams, urging them to "fight till the last ball and provide entertainment to the people."

The PCB appeared to have included scenes and sequences similar to the London Olympics video which was filmed 10 years ago. 

According to reports, the video was first leaked online before being broadcast on PTI's official Twitter accounts.

