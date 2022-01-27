 
Nazim Jokhio case: Police submits final challan to Malir court

  • Investigating officer adds names of the accused, including PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim.
  • The accused Jamal threatened to kill Jokhio, per report.
  • No evidence of kidnapping Nazim Jokhio or aiding the crime was found, however, six accused including PPP's Jam Awais, have been arrested. 

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday submitted the final challan of the Nazim Jokhio murder case to the judicial magistrate of Malir court, Geo News reported.

However, as reported by Dawn, the judicial magistrate refused to accept the challan and said that a terrorism charge should be included in the challan.

The police removed the names of seven suspects from the list, including Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Ishaq, Saleem Salar, Muhammad Somar, Doda Jokhio, Ahmed Khan, and Abdul Razzaq.

The investigating officer, on the other hand, has added names of the accused in the list, including PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, Jam Awais, Meer Ali, Haider Ali and, Niaz Salar who were found guilty of murder.

MNA Jam Abdul Karim, Mairaj, Ata Muhammad, and Zahid are listed as fugitives.

According to the investigation report, the accused Jamal threatened to kill Jokhio.

Jokhio was killed on November 3 between 3am to 6am at the Jam House.

The report further added that no evidence of kidnapping Jokhio or aiding the crime was found. Section 365 and 109 of kidnapping and assisting are excluded from the case, however, threatening the accuser has been added.

According to the report, six accused, including Jam Awais, have been arrested.

The incident

In 2021, Nazim Jhokio had stopped a car with a foreign registration number plate and asked the people sitting inside the vehicle why they blocked the road and what they were doing there. During a verbal brawl, the youth filmed the entire episode.

Nazim was given death threats and they tried to snatch his mobile. He, somehow, managed to escape from the scene and uploaded the video on social media platforms which went viral.

The PPP MPA called him at his house and tortured him, his family had claimed. The family had said that Nazim was tortured to death by the PPP lawmaker.

On November 3, the police recovered Nazim's body from Memon Goth in Malir and got his postmortem done.

— Thumbnail image: Geo.tv/File

