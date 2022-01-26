 
world
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Woman faces jail for allegedly slapping her boyfriend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Image for representation only — Pixabay/cocoparisienne
  • Woman gets jailed for allegedly slapping her boyfriend.
  • Boy states that he was having a verbal argument with her before she attacked him.
  • Incident took place in 4900 block of University Boulevard.

TEXAS: A woman allegedly slapped her boyfriend and has landed behind bars.

Elizabeth Maldonado Montoya, a 20-year-old student, was arrested and charged with assault and family violence, LMT Online reported, citing Tamiu police.

The incident took place in the 4,900 block of University Boulevard of Tamiu. The man told the police that he was having a verbal argument with his girlfriend, Montoya, which riled her up.

The man has stated that she grabbed him by the face while he tried to clutch her arms to stop her. As a result, she slapped him on the right side of his face. 

The matter was reported to the police, after which she was taken into custody, the report said. 

