Gold coin thought to be made in 1257 gets £540k at auction

Representational image. — iStock/File

Michael Leigh-Mallory found Henry III gold coin, thought to have been made in 1257, near Hemyock in Devon.



Metal detectorist gets amazed as the coin fetches £540k at auction.

"It's about the history for me, I'm so privileged to find a coin of this magnitude," he says.



ENGLAND: A gold coin found by a metal detectorist in a field last September shocked him after it got him £540k at an auction.



Michael Leigh-Mallory found the Henry III gold coin, thought to have been made in 1257, near Hemyock in Devon, the BBC reported.



"It's about the history for me, I'm so privileged to find a coin of this magnitude," he said.

According to the Spink and Sons auctioneers, the UK-based buyer wants the coin to be shown at a museum.

The metal detectorist, Leigh-Mallory, recalls the day he struck gold and said: "This was my first piece of gold and I was in a state of shock.

"I remember the sun was shining over my shoulder.

"The coin was 4in (10cm) deep in a ploughed field and I put the trowel in and found this glinting piece of gold.

"I knew it was gold and medieval but I had no idea it was from Henry III."

Leigh-Mallory he also mentioned that he would be getting a cut of the sale proceeds, but "it's not about the money, the find itself far outshines any finance".



He added: "I am over the moon that it will stay in the country.

"It could have gone anywhere in the world and now it will stay in the UK for future generations to enjoy".

Auctioneer Gregory Edmund said the coin "captured people's attention" and the price had "soared to an incredible height".