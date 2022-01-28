 
business
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
BDBusiness Desk

Petroleum products price expected to shoot up by Rs10: sources

By
BDBusiness Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

  • Price of petrol will move up by Rs7 per litre: sources.
  • Rate of diesel will increase by Rs10 per litre: sources.
  • The final decision will be made on January 30.

The price of petroleum products is expected to shoot up by Rs10 for the next month in line with the rising rates in the international market.

Industry sources told Geo News that the price of petrol will move up by Rs7 per litre, while the rate of diesel will increase by Rs10 per litre.

The Finance Division will take the final decision after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 30.

The government had on January 15 announced a Rs3.01 increase in the price of petrol owing to the rising petroleum prices in the international market.

ProductExisting prices w.e.f
01.01.2022		New prices
w.e.f
16.01.2022		Increase/(-) Decrease
MS (Petrol)Rs144.82Rs147.83+3.01
High Speed Diesel (HSD)Rs141.62Rs144.62+3.00
Kerosene (SKO)Rs113.48Rs116.48+3.00
Light diesel oilRs111.21Rs114.54+3.33

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products was also enforced from January 16.

More From Business:

PM says govt to approach SC over Ravi Urban project after LHC nullifies it

PM says govt to approach SC over Ravi Urban project after LHC nullifies it
High inflation to stick this year, denting global growth: Reuters poll

High inflation to stick this year, denting global growth: Reuters poll
Murad Raas issues updates on schools for Lahore, Rawalpindi

Murad Raas issues updates on schools for Lahore, Rawalpindi
Gold extends losses as rupee rebounds

Gold extends losses as rupee rebounds
Rupee resumes upward trend against US dollar

Rupee resumes upward trend against US dollar
COVID-19 updates: Positivity rate in Lahore crosses 20%

COVID-19 updates: Positivity rate in Lahore crosses 20%
Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings

Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings
PIA flight to fly out Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India 'postponed'

PIA flight to fly out Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India 'postponed'
Senate passes SBP bill amid Opposition's protest

Senate passes SBP bill amid Opposition's protest
7th NFC: Should provinces bear federal expenditures?

7th NFC: Should provinces bear federal expenditures?
Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism

Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism
Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead

Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead

Latest

view all