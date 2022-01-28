PSL 2022: Twitterati praise Will Smeed for his entertaining knock

Will Smeed — Photo: PCB

The fans on Twitter were all praises for the Quetta Gladiators' batter Will Smeed who played a sensational 97-run knock off just 62 balls in which he pummeled the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers to all parts of the park with 11 fours and four sixes.

Will Smeed's outstanding score against Peshawar Zalmi was the second-highest individual score for the Quetta Gladiators on his PSL debut.

He replaced fellow English cricketer James Vince for PSL 2022.

Though the 20-year-old missed out on a well-deserved hundred, he won the hearts of the fans, courtesy of that entertaining inning.

The entire cricket fraternity and fans heaped praise on the right-handed batter for his spectacular knock, as he announced his arrival on the PSL stage in a grand style.



