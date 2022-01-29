Pak-China bilateral trade reached record levels last year: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan-China partnership. Photo: Stock/file

Prime Minister Imran Khan says China has lately become Pakistan's largest trade and investment partner, with bilateral trade reaching record levels last year.

In an article published in "Global Times", PM said that this iron brotherhood between China and Pakistan has blossomed into a strong and vibrant All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The PM said that for Pakistan, relations with China are the cornerstone of the country's foreign policy, enjoying support across the political spectrum.

"I can say with great confidence that our people fully understand the real value of this friendship and enthusiastically contribute to its splendour and glory. No wonder special metaphors have been coined to illustrate its depth and intensity; the expression Ba Tie, reserved for Pakistanis in China, is one such example," stated PM Khan.

Referring to Afghanistan's situation, the prime minister emphasised the importance of the international community's engagement in order to avert economic collapse and humanitarian crisis in that country.

He stated that the instability and turmoil that have plagued Afghanistan for the last two decades have come to an end, bringing hope for the region's eventual return to peace.

The PM added that the two countries' shared vision is that enduring peace in South Asia is contingent on preserving the region's strategic balance.

He emphasised the importance of resolving all outstanding issues, such as border disputes and the Kashmir dispute, through dialogue and diplomacy and in accordance with international law.

Khan stated that Pakistan is charting a new course for robust and sustainable development and is pursuing efforts to capitalise on its geoeconomic hub potential.

He stated that Pakistan's new National Security Policy is centred on his government's vision of ensuring people's prosperity, fundamental rights, and social justice.