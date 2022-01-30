KP speeds up action against unvaccinated people, violators of COVID SOPs

Two men speaking while standing in front of a bus, accompanied by a traffic constable and a policeman — Radio Pakistan

KP's district administration officials pay surprise visit to different public places, check people's vaccination certificates.

Team also administers second dose of vaccine to partially vaccinated people.

Checked wedding halls to ensure people are abiding by NCOC rules.

PESHAWAR: In a bid to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the province, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a crackdown against unvaccinated people as well as those found violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).



According to Radio Pakistan, KP's district administration officials paid a surprise visit to different public places, including business centres, inter-district transport bus stops, as well as wedding halls to scrutinise people's vaccination certificates.

The team also administered the second dose of the vaccine to partially vaccinated people, depending upon eligibility, at public transport terminals and markets.

Per the report, administrative officials visited wedding venues on Peshawar's Ring Road to check the number of guests attending wedding functions was abiding by the orders of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The district administrations also convinced the public to get booster doses to make themselves safe from the possible attack of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, the report said.

Pakistan continues battle against uptick in COVID-19 numbers as Omicron spreads

Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count stayed over the 100,000 mark for the second consecutive day, NCOC's data showed Sunday morning, as the country's positivity rate is again on the rise after a slight decline.

The stats issued by the NCOC suggested that 7,978 new infections were detected overnight after 64,016 diagnostic tests were conducted across Pakistan.

The new cases pushed the countrywide positivity ratio to 12.46% and the current number of active cases stand at 100,005.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases reported so far jumped to 1,417,991.

The first time Pakistan's active case count crossed the hundred thousand mark was on Saturday, when the country logged 104,095 cases, as per the NCOC. However, the tally was lowered as 12,019 patients suffering from COVID-19 recuperated overnight.

Meanwhile, 29 patients succumbed to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 29,248.

The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

The NCOC had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.