 
world
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Police arrest man for deliberately running his luxury car over dog

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

— istock/File
— istock/File

  • Audi driver runs over a dog in a viral video and faces a huge outrage from netizens.
  • Police arrest the 23-year-old Audi driver for hitting dog.
  • Local man takes body of the deceased dog to vet for post-mortem.

BENGALURU: A driver ran his luxury car over a dog and has faced massive outrage from netizens after a video of the horrific incident went viral on social media. 

Strict action has been taken against the man who was driving an Audi.

The incident took place on January 26 and after two days, a police case was filed. The police have said that the suspect, 23-year-old Adhi, has been arrested. Per the report, the suspect is the grandson of a prominent Bengaluru-based businessman, NDTV reported.

In a viral video, it could be witnessed that the Audi driver targeted the dog and deliberately drove over it.

"We found one street dog missing for two days. We then started searching for him. Through a CCTV camera, we came to know about the horrific incident. When we reached the spot, we found his body lying there," said Badri, a resident of the area where the incident took place.

Badri took the body of the deceased dog to a vet for a post-mortem.

Expressing anger over the incident, actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, tweeted: "Has the car been seized? Does he have a driver's license? Was he under the influence of drugs/alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station & the police didn't do anything-any action being taken?" 

More From World:

Lebanon arrests 21 in Israeli 'spy networks' busts

Lebanon arrests 21 in Israeli 'spy networks' busts
I'm sorry and I'll fix it, says UK's Johnson after lockdown party report

I'm sorry and I'll fix it, says UK's Johnson after lockdown party report
Vaccines: two centuries of scepticism

Vaccines: two centuries of scepticism
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Bride denies getting married after groom throws away garland during ceremony

Bride denies getting married after groom throws away garland during ceremony

India sees GDP growth slowing to 8-8.5% in 2022-23 as risks rise

India sees GDP growth slowing to 8-8.5% in 2022-23 as risks rise
Ban on meat: Indian Muslims to close food business permanently if BJP sweeps power

Ban on meat: Indian Muslims to close food business permanently if BJP sweeps power
UAE intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

UAE intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile
Trump hints at pardons for those charged over US Capitol riot if re-elected

Trump hints at pardons for those charged over US Capitol riot if re-elected
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE

Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2
Taliban offer refuge to pregnant journalist denied re-entry to New Zealand

Taliban offer refuge to pregnant journalist denied re-entry to New Zealand

Latest

view all