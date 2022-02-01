Police arrest man for deliberately running his luxury car over dog

— istock/File

Audi driver runs over a dog in a viral video and faces a huge outrage from netizens.

Police arrest the 23-year-old Audi driver for hitting dog.

Local man takes body of the deceased dog to vet for post-mortem.



BENGALURU: A driver ran his luxury car over a dog and has faced massive outrage from netizens after a video of the horrific incident went viral on social media.

Strict action has been taken against the man who was driving an Audi.

The incident took place on January 26 and after two days, a police case was filed. The police have said that the suspect, 23-year-old Adhi, has been arrested. Per the report, the suspect is the grandson of a prominent Bengaluru-based businessman, NDTV reported.

In a viral video, it could be witnessed that the Audi driver targeted the dog and deliberately drove over it.

"We found one street dog missing for two days. We then started searching for him. Through a CCTV camera, we came to know about the horrific incident. When we reached the spot, we found his body lying there," said Badri, a resident of the area where the incident took place.

Badri took the body of the deceased dog to a vet for a post-mortem.

Expressing anger over the incident, actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, tweeted: "Has the car been seized? Does he have a driver's license? Was he under the influence of drugs/alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station & the police didn't do anything-any action being taken?"

