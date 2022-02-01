 
sports
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: PCB shares Shoaib Malik's best shots to mark his birthday

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Pakistans Shoaib Malik plays a shot during the ICC Mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. -AFP
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik plays a shot during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. -AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared on Tuesday a video featuring some of the best smashes by Pakistan's star cricketer Shoaib Malik to wish him a happy birthday.

Shoaib Malik celebrates his birthday on February 1 every year. It is his 40th birthday today.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the PCB posted a video of Shoaib Malik hitting awesome boundaries in a match against Bangladesh.

Malik has time and again proved that age is just a number by giving the nation extraordinary performances recently. The last time Malik drew the world's awe was when he scored the fastest 50 in Pakistan's Men's T20 history in November 2021.

The batter scored 54 off just 18 balls during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah.

The all-rounder has so far represented Pakistan in 446 matches. He scored a total of 11,867 runs and took 218 wickets.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings' fans disappointed with Babar Azam’s performance

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings' fans disappointed with Babar Azam’s performance
Ms vs IU: Undefeated Sultans to take on high-flying United in today's PSL clash

Ms vs IU: Undefeated Sultans to take on high-flying United in today's PSL clash
Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending
Quetta Gladiators need to improve fielding: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators need to improve fielding: Sarfaraz Ahmed
MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators

MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators
Which 'strange thing' about Virat Kohli is bothering Pakistani cricketers during PSL 2022?

Which 'strange thing' about Virat Kohli is bothering Pakistani cricketers during PSL 2022?
PSL 7: Fans back Mohammad Rizwan after getting dismissed for a duck against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: Fans back Mohammad Rizwan after getting dismissed for a duck against Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland pats Mohammad Rizwan on back after he goes for nil

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland pats Mohammad Rizwan on back after he goes for nil
PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

Pillow Fighting Championship crowns its first-ever champions

Pillow Fighting Championship crowns its first-ever champions
'Best cover drive in world cricket': Brett Lee on Babar Azam

'Best cover drive in world cricket': Brett Lee on Babar Azam
PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses

PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses

Latest

view all