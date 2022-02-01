WATCH: PCB shares Shoaib Malik's best shots to mark his birthday

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik plays a shot during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. -AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared on Tuesday a video featuring some of the best smashes by Pakistan's star cricketer Shoaib Malik to wish him a happy birthday.



Shoaib Malik celebrates his birthday on February 1 every year. It is his 40th birthday today.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the PCB posted a video of Shoaib Malik hitting awesome boundaries in a match against Bangladesh.

Malik has time and again proved that age is just a number by giving the nation extraordinary performances recently. The last time Malik drew the world's awe was when he scored the fastest 50 in Pakistan's Men's T20 history in November 2021.

The batter scored 54 off just 18 balls during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah.

The all-rounder has so far represented Pakistan in 446 matches. He scored a total of 11,867 runs and took 218 wickets.