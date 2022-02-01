 
sports
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Sports Desk

Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik happy birthday with a witty message

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik with their son. Photo: Instagram mirzasaniar
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik with their son. Photo: Instagram mirzasaniar

Popular for her witty and interesting social media posts among her fans, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza often takes to her Instagram account to share posts that instantly drum up netizens' interest. 

Recently, on the birthday of her husband — Pakistan's cricket star Shoaib Malik — Mirza wished him a witty and sweet happy birthday message.

"May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex, including me," she wrote as she shared a candid picture in which the couple, along with their son Izhaan, could be seen sitting in an aeroplane.

The tennis player has 8.8 million followers on Instagram and has shared 1,470 posts on her account.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Asif Ali appointed Islamabad United's vice-captain

PSL 2022: Asif Ali appointed Islamabad United's vice-captain
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Tim David is all over Twitter after sensational knock

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Tim David is all over Twitter after sensational knock
PSL 2022: Styled by Zainab Abbas, Erin Holland looks gorgeous

PSL 2022: Styled by Zainab Abbas, Erin Holland looks gorgeous
Lahore Qalandars join three-party agreement for developing young cricketers

Lahore Qalandars join three-party agreement for developing young cricketers
David Willey terms Pakistan a 'great place for cricket'

David Willey terms Pakistan a 'great place for cricket'
PSL 2022: Live Score Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live Score Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests negative for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests negative for COVID-19
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings’ Mohammad Amir back in action

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings’ Mohammad Amir back in action
PSL 2022: Which team is Inzamam gunning for?

PSL 2022: Which team is Inzamam gunning for?
Cricket fan turned viral star says he is 'available' for PSL matches

Cricket fan turned viral star says he is 'available' for PSL matches
PSL 2022: Afghan batter Hazratullah Zazai to join Zalmi Squad today after recovering from COVID

PSL 2022: Afghan batter Hazratullah Zazai to join Zalmi Squad today after recovering from COVID
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Latest

view all