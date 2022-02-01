Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik happy birthday with a witty message

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik with their son. Photo: Instagram mirzasaniar

Popular for her witty and interesting social media posts among her fans, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza often takes to her Instagram account to share posts that instantly drum up netizens' interest.

Recently, on the birthday of her husband — Pakistan's cricket star Shoaib Malik — Mirza wished him a witty and sweet happy birthday message.

"May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex, including me," she wrote as she shared a candid picture in which the couple, along with their son Izhaan, could be seen sitting in an aeroplane.

The tennis player has 8.8 million followers on Instagram and has shared 1,470 posts on her account.

