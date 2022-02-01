Cricket fan turned viral star says he is 'available' for PSL matches

— Geo News screengrab.

Wasif Ghafoor, the young man who has gone viral during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) after stealing the limelight with his spectacular and fun dance moves on the PSL anthem, 'Agay Dekh', has expressed his desire to play in Pakistan's biggest cricket event.



Ghafoor, while speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan" revealed that he is a cricket fanatic and has played U19 cricket from Mirpur Khas district as well.

"Singing is my passion and I have a craze for cricket," he said, when asked if he sings as well.

The young man said he quit playing cricket due to lack of support and started working in a pharmaceutical company.

However, he made sure to convey his wish to feature in the PSL as a cricketer.

Ghafoor lauded Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja for successfully holding the league in Pakistan and said: "I will be available to play in PSL matches if I am asked to."

Ghafoor also showed his skills both as a singer and dancer on the show.

Speaking in detail about his passion to watch a PSL match, Ghafoor said he is a working man and he had taken a day off from work to visit Karachi for the match and soon he will return to his city.

When asked if he made special preparation for the dance on the PSL anthem, the youth replied that he is not a "professional dancer," adding that his performance on the PSL anthem was simply in the swing of the moment.

Ghafoor said he didn't expect that he would go viral within minutes and it was other people sitting in the stands with him who told him his video was making rounds on the internet.

"Soon, The people started taking selfies with me," said Ghafoor who was called to perform in the stadium's ground shortly after he was caught on camera.

However, he said that his parents were happy about the fame he received but they don't support him for this mode of entertainment.