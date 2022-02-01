Lahore Qalandars join three-party agreement for developing young cricketers

— Twitter

KARACHI: In another landmark step, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars has joined England's Yorkshire County Cricket Club and South Africa’s Momentum Multiply Titans in a unique three-party agreement for development of young cricketers across three continents.

According to a joint announcement by the three clubs, the partnership between Qalandars, Yorkshire and Titans will focus on discovering and nurturing young cricketing talent from diverse backgrounds through scholarship programmes.

“This revolutionary relationship will enable the clubs from three continents to find talent from diverse communities, offering new opportunities for boys and girls to earn scholarships overseas and train with some of the best players in world cricket,” the statement said.

Lahore Qalandars had earlier signed a similar partnership with Yorkshire. The franchise is known for its player development programme which has produced multiple names, most notable among them is Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf.

Terming the agreement as a landmark step in the right direction, Sameen Rana, the Chief Operating Officer of Lahore Qalandars said that it will have a great impact in cricketing community.

“This is a terrific opportunity for all of us to make a difference and a valuable contribution in creating diversity in the field of cricket. Lahore Qalandars have already successfully touched the lives of hundreds of thousands and gave young talent hope and belief. Our player development program has broken the barrier to entry providing a level field to those who otherwise couldn’t rise,” Rana said.

“I am excited to have Titans on board alongside Yorkshire, and this exchange programme will enable youngsters from different cultures to gain exposure. We look forward to continued expansion and fully supporting Yorkshire’s steps to nurture talent and its sincere commitment to tackle discrimination and racism,” he added.