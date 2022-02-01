Halsey gears up for North American tour, announces 'Love and Power' shows dates

Halsey has unveiled her 22-date tour Love and Power for which she will be hitting several North American cities this summer.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 31, the Without Me singer announced her upcoming string of shows.

Expressing her excitement to reunite with fans, she captioned the post, “It’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all.

The 27-year-old singer will kick-off her much awaited tour on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the USA.

Following her hyped-up performances at 20 other outdoor venues, the tour will be concluded in California on July 9.

A number of artists have been roped in to join Halsey on different dates throughout her summer tour, including Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, The Marias and Abby Roberts.



The Him & I singer will also be hitting the stage at New York’s Governors Ball, Wisconsin’s Summerfest and Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival.

Meanwhile, the Manic hit-maker will be seen headlining the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, on February 10.