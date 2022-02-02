 
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move

Experts and fans are speculating that Queen Elizabeth II has snubbed Prince Harry once again as she gave Kate Middleton his rugby patronages.

The monarch apparently taught new lesson to Harry by honouring Kate for her steadfastness with the Firm.

The 95-year-old has honoured the Duchess of Cambridge by gifting the role which previously held by her grandson Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge will go face to face with Prince William during the Six Nations, with the Duke of Cambridge being a key figure in the Welsh rugby union federation.

"We are truly honoured by the appointment of The Duchess of Cambridge as the Rugby Football League’s Royal Patron," said Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League Ralph Rimmer.

 "We are delighted to welcome her as we prepare to host Men’s, Women’s, Wheelchair and Physical Disability Rugby League World Cups in England this autumn.

"We look forward to working with The Duchess in the years to come, and I know all levels of our sport will welcome her to the Rugby League family."

"As rugby clubs have re-opened across the country, players, officials, and volunteers are celebrating being back in the game together, and we know the support of The Duchess will be greatly valued from our grass roots clubs and fast-growing women and girls’ game, right up to our elite Men’s and Women’s England teams."

Chief Executive of the Rugby Football Union Bill Sweeney added: "It is a great honour to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as our Patron."

Kate Middleton has happy memories of watching rugby matches with her family as a child.

