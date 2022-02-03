 
world
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Reuters

Crypto platform Wormhole hit by $320 mln hack

By
Reuters

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File
  • More than $320 million of tokens stolen.
  • Hack is fourth-biggest ever crypto theft.
  •  DeFi sites increasingly targeted by criminals.

Hackers have stolen cryptocurrency worth more than $320 million from a decentralised finance platform, the fourth-largest crypto heist on record and the latest to shake the fast-growing DeFi sector.

Wormhole, a site that allows the transfer of information from one crypto network to another, said on Twitter on Wednesday that it was "exploited" for 120,000 units of a version of the second-largest cryptocurrency, ether.

Wormhole did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

London-based blockchain analysis firm Elliptic said that attackers were able to fraudulently create the wETH tokens Elleptic, almost 94,000 of which were later transferred to the ethereum blockchain, which powers transactions for ether.

Wormhole said in another tweet early on Thursday that it had fixed the vulnerability in its system but was still working to get the network back up.

So-called DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save — usually in cryptocurrencies — while bypassing traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks.

Cash has poured into DeFi sites, mirroring the explosion of interest in cryptocurrencies as a whole. Many investors, facing historically low or sub-zero interest rates, are drawn to DeFi by the promise of high returns on savings.

Yet with their breakneck growth, DeFi platforms have emerged as a major hacking risk, with bugs in code and design flaws allowing criminals to target DeFi sites and deep pools of liquidity, and also to launder the proceeds of crime, while leaving few traces.

Fraud and theft at DeFi platforms surpassed $10 billion last year, research showed on Thursday, laying bare the risks in the fast-growing but mostly unregulated area of cryptocurrencies.

In August, hackers behind likely the biggest ever digital coin heist returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they stole from the DeFi site Poly Network.

Hacks have long plagued crypto platforms. In 2018, digital tokens worth some $530 million were stolen from Tokyo-based platform Coincheck Mt Gox, another Japanese exchange, collapsed in 2014 after hackers stole half a billion dollars of crypto.

More From World:

Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
Fortress New Zealand delays full reopening until October

Fortress New Zealand delays full reopening until October
US special forces launch counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria

US special forces launch counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria
UAE says it blocked drone attack, little-known group claims responsibility

UAE says it blocked drone attack, little-known group claims responsibility
Seventeen dead in Argentina after taking laced cocaine

Seventeen dead in Argentina after taking laced cocaine
US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks

US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks
Afghanistan's Taliban told they can't take their guns to the funfair

Afghanistan's Taliban told they can't take their guns to the funfair
CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns for not disclosing relationship with colleague

CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns for not disclosing relationship with colleague
Afghan universities reopen with trickle of women attending

Afghan universities reopen with trickle of women attending
US campus police killed in college shooting

US campus police killed in college shooting
Two killed, 38 injured in Myanmar rally attack on coup anniversary

Two killed, 38 injured in Myanmar rally attack on coup anniversary
Putin says West ignoring Russian concerns but hopes for ‘solution’

Putin says West ignoring Russian concerns but hopes for ‘solution’

Latest

view all