Thursday Feb 03 2022
Snoop Dog issues major update following plea to reunite with Snoop Dog

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Snoop Dog has finally been reunited with his beloved little French bulldog Frank after posting a concerned plea about his disappearance on Instagram.

The little tyke was returned home on Sunday night in Los Angeles and the 50-year-old rapper rushed to award fans an update after the emotions subsided.

He shared the update and even thanked fans for their help and support during his emotional search in an Instagram video.

In it he can be heard saying, "I want to thank y'all for returning the dog back to us. We appreciate that. Frank made his way back home."

"We appreciate all the love and support we got on Instagram to get the dog back. And to the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I've got some gifts for y'all for looking out."

Check it out below:

Just news comes barely a day after the rapper posted a missing dog flyer to his Instagram page asking for help in finding his furry friend.

