Security forces recover large cache of weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO

Thursday Feb 03 2022
Security forces conducted the IBO in Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan district on reports of a terrorists hide out in the area. — File
  • ISPR says IBO was conducted on reports of a terrorists' hideout in the area. 
  • Security forces recover large quantity of weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices.
  • Recovered weapons, ammunition include SMGs, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, material used in IEDs. 

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan district, said the military’s media wing.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Ghulam Khan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reports of a terrorists' hide out in the area,” said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The ISPR said that during the “search of the area large quantity of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices” were recovered from the terrorists' hideout.

“Recovered weapons and ammunition include sub machine guns, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds,” said the statement. 

