Friday Feb 04 2022
Registrar SC seeks security for ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. Photo: File
  • SC official writes letter to interior secretary seeking security for former CJP Gulzar Ahmed.
  • Registrar SC says former CJ has given verdicts in many high profile cases.
  • Rangers security should be provided to Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed, writes SC registrar.

The Registrar Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has written a letter to the Interior Ministry seeking security for the ex-chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, Geo News reported Thursday.

In the letter to the interior secretary, the SC official stated that the former CJP has given verdicts in many high profile cases including terrorism, extra-judicial killings, encroachments and minority rights.

The official stated that the security provided to Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed as the chief justice should be maintained. 

Rangers must be deployed for the former CJP's security even after his retirement, the Registrar said in the letter written on January 27, just four days before his retirement on February 1.

It is worth mentioning here that Justice Gulzar Ahmed retired after serving in the top judicial position for more than two years. Justice Ahmed assumed office on December 21, 2019, replacing ex-CJP Justice Saqib Nisar.

Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo moto notice of several issues related to the minorities including an attack on a Hindu temple in Karak.

