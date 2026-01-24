 
Geo News

Pakistan, US to launch joint operations against ‘fake' visa networks

Interior minister, US envoy discuss enhancing collaboration to curb illegal immigration

By
APP
|

January 24, 2026

Pakistans Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker on January 24, 2026. — APP
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker on January 24, 2026. — APP

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that the government has implemented a “zero-tolerance policy” against illegal immigration, leading to a 47% decline in such cases.

During a meeting with acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, the minister discussed expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and further strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

According to the ministry, both officials discussed enhancing collaboration to curb illegal immigration and improve pre-immigration clearance systems. They also agreed to expand cooperation in law enforcement training, particularly for police.

A key decision made during the meeting was to launch joint operations under comprehensive SOPs against networks involved in fake and fraudulent visa activities.

Minister Naqvi reiterated that the government has adopted a “zero-tolerance policy” toward agent mafias and those facilitating illegal migration. He welcomed US support in this regard.

“I am personally monitoring the actions against fake visa networks,” Naqvi said, adding that Pakistan’s passport has been made foolproof through modern technology. Calling illegal immigration a serious issue, he noted that the government’s robust crackdown against those attempting to reach the US illegally is underway.

Naqvi stated that effective government measures have resulted in a 47% reduction in illegal immigration. He emphasised that individuals involved in producing or facilitating fake documentation should not be dealt with leniency.

US Ambassador Natalie Baker reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to its relationship with Pakistan.

“We attach special importance to our ties with Pakistan,” she said. “Our priorities are aligned, and expanding mutual cooperation will further strengthen our relationship.”

