Trump expressed ‘good wishes' for Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz after Davos meeting

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said US President Donald Trump expressed “good wishes” for Pakistan during a recent brief interaction with him at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The premier made these remarks while speaking to media outside Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday.

The premier said he thanked the US president for his role in preventing a war between nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan and India.

Praising Trump’s peace efforts, he said millions of lives were saved by averting a looming war between two nuclear-armed powers in South Asia.

On several occasions, the US president has claimed to have stopped eight wars worldwide, including one between Pakistan and India.

Last year, Pakistan and India engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades, which was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, which New Delhi alleged was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 men and offered to participate in a neutral probe into the deadly incident.

During the clashes, Pakistan downed seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

To another query, PM Shehbaz said that they joined the Trump-led 'Board of Peace' with the hope that the initiative would help restore peace in Gaza.

PM Shehbaz and other world leaders on Thursday signed the charter for the “Board of Peace” headed by US president Donald Trump in Davos.

The premier expressed hope that Palestinians would be granted their rights with dignity and respect and that Gaza would be rebuilt.

PM Shehbaz said his engagements on the sidelines of the WEF were “very good” and productive.

The prime minister said he had participated in discussions at Davos at the invitation of the US president, who had invited him to be part of what he described as a “Board of Peace”.

The PM said the humanitarian situation in Gaza required urgent international attention and reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position in support of Palestinian rights.

The prime minister also referred to his meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing the interaction as positive.

He did not share details of the discussion but said Pakistan would continue to engage constructively with international financial institutions as it works to stabilise its economy.

Commenting on regional security, the premier said Pakistan remained committed to peace in the region and believed dialogue and diplomacy were the only viable paths forward.

Earlier, the premier concluded his participation at the Davos forum, where he met world leaders, policymakers and business executives, focusing on economic cooperation, investment, and global peace initiatives.