No fire safety arrangements in 90% of buildings in Karachi's three districts: SBCA

KARACHI: A recent survey by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has found that 90% of buildings in Karachi’s eastern, central, and southern districts lack fire safety arrangements.

The SBCA fire audit was conducted following the deadly Gul Plaza inferno which left over 70 people dead as rescuers continue to sift through the rubble in search of those still missing.

The SBCA special teams, along with officials of the fire brigade, launched the fire safety audit of both residential and commercial buildings.

According to SBCA officials, fire safety equipment was found non-functional in some buildings, while emergency exits were blocked or missing in most of the buildings.

The SBCA issued notices to owners of over 300 buildings for the lack of fire safety measures and given three days to install the fire safety equipment.

“Buildings will be sealed if fire safety measures are not taken within three days,” warned the authorities.

The SBCA said that building owners and unions are required to obtain a “no objection certificate” (NOC) from the fire brigade after completing all fire safety measures.

It further said that the SBCA would seek help from the district administration to seal buildings that violate fire safety regulations.