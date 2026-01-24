 
Geo News

Imaan Mazari, husband Hadi Chattha sentenced to 17 years in controversial tweets case

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka delivers short verdict after hearing both sides

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

January 24, 2026

Rights activist Imaan Mazari pictured with her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha. — X@FaizQureshiUK/File
Rights activist Imaan Mazari pictured with her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha. — X@FaizQureshiUK/File 

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, to a total of 17 years in prison each under different sections in a case related to controversial social media posts.

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

According to the 22-page written verdict, Mazari and her husband were sentenced to five years in jail each with a fine of Rs5 million each under section 9 of the Peca.

The couple was also convicted under section 10 of the Peca and were sentenced to 10 years each with a fine Rs30 million each.

The were also convicted under section 26-A of the Peca and were sentenced to 2 years each with a fine of Rs1m each.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

