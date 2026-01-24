Imaan Mazari, husband Hadi Chattha sentenced to 17 years in controversial tweets case

Rights activist Imaan Mazari pictured with her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha. — X@FaizQureshiUK/File

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, to a total of 17 years in prison each under different sections in a case related to controversial social media posts.



Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

According to the 22-page written verdict, Mazari and her husband were sentenced to five years in jail each with a fine of Rs5 million each under section 9 of the Peca.

The couple was also convicted under section 10 of the Peca and were sentenced to 10 years each with a fine Rs30 million each.

The were also convicted under section 26-A of the Peca and were sentenced to 2 years each with a fine of Rs1m each.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.