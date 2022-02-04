 
PM Khan attends opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

  • Among other athletes, Muhammad Karim from Gilgit-Baltistan is the only Pakistani athlete to be participating in the Olympics.
  • During the arrival of the Pakistani contingent, PM along with his delegation rose from their seats to applaud the team and welcome it.
  • The 26-year-old will compete in the Alpine Skiing Slalom event that is set to take place on February 16. 

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during his four-day visit to China.

The prime minister was accompanied by the high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, and Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain at the ceremony held at the Birds’ Nest Stadium.

Among other athletes, Muhammad Karim from Gilgit-Baltistan is the only Pakistani athlete to be participating in the Olympics.

The 26-year-old will compete in the Alpine Skiing Slalom event that is set to take place on February 16. During the arrival of the Pakistani contingent, the PM, along with his delegation, rose from his seat, applauded the team, and welcomed it.

Other than Karim, the Pakistani contingent includes chef de mission Syed Noman Ali, team leader Nadeem Ajmal Khan, and COVID-19 liason and coach Mirza Mohammad Qamar.

