 
pakistan
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
APP

PM Imran Khan invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

By
APP

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan attending series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading state-owned and private companies in Beijing today. — Twitter/@PakPMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan attending series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading state-owned and private companies in Beijing today. — Twitter/@PakPMO

  • Pakistan is offering a conducive environment for investment in SEZs under the CPEC, PM Khan says.
  • The premier urges Chinese firms to benefit from business-friendly policies of govt.
  • Chinese corporate leaders brief the premier on the progress of their ongoing projects in Pakistan.

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly policies of the PTI-led government.

During a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese state-owned and private corporate sectors, the premier highlighted that Pakistan was offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In his remarks, PM Imran Khan appreciated the keen interest of the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Chinese corporate leaders briefed the premier on the progress of their ongoing projects in Pakistan.

Related items

They evinced keen interest in expanding investments in projects related to recycling of metals and paper, energy, textile, fibre-optics networks, housing, dairy and water management.

The executives who met the prime minister included leadership of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Huazhong Technology, Zhejiang Seaport Group, Challenge Apparel, Hunan Sunwalk Group, Royal Group, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), Zhengbang Group and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

The premier was joined in the meetings by federal ministers, advisers and senior officials.

More From Pakistan:

Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation

Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation
Peshawar High Court orders postponement of second phase of LG polls in KP

Peshawar High Court orders postponement of second phase of LG polls in KP
Google launches first 'Gaming Growth Lab' in Pakistan

Google launches first 'Gaming Growth Lab' in Pakistan
Five Pakistanis featured in World Poetry Tree — an anthology of love, hope and peace

Five Pakistanis featured in World Poetry Tree — an anthology of love, hope and peace
PM Imran Khan to attend Beijing Olympics opening ceremony today

PM Imran Khan to attend Beijing Olympics opening ceremony today
Indian army chief's claim of negotiating ceasefire from position of strength misleading: DG ISPR

Indian army chief's claim of negotiating ceasefire from position of strength misleading: DG ISPR
Prosecution says MQM founder asked followers to march on TV channels

Prosecution says MQM founder asked followers to march on TV channels
Pakistan records 48 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since Oct 7

Pakistan records 48 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since Oct 7
Interior Ministry consents to providing security to ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Interior Ministry consents to providing security to ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed
Repatriation of Nawaz Sharif: AGP writes letter to Punjab govt

Repatriation of Nawaz Sharif: AGP writes letter to Punjab govt
TTP is asking for extortion in Peshawar, says Sheikh Rasheed

TTP is asking for extortion in Peshawar, says Sheikh Rasheed

Latest

view all