PM Imran Khan invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

Pakistan is offering a conducive environment for investment in SEZs under the CPEC, PM Khan says.

The premier urges Chinese firms to benefit from business-friendly policies of govt.

Chinese corporate leaders brief the premier on the progress of their ongoing projects in Pakistan.

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly policies of the PTI-led government.



During a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese state-owned and private corporate sectors, the premier highlighted that Pakistan was offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In his remarks, PM Imran Khan appreciated the keen interest of the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Chinese corporate leaders briefed the premier on the progress of their ongoing projects in Pakistan.



They evinced keen interest in expanding investments in projects related to recycling of metals and paper, energy, textile, fibre-optics networks, housing, dairy and water management.



The executives who met the prime minister included leadership of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Huazhong Technology, Zhejiang Seaport Group, Challenge Apparel, Hunan Sunwalk Group, Royal Group, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), Zhengbang Group and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

The premier was joined in the meetings by federal ministers, advisers and senior officials.

