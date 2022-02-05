 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth officially begins Platinum jubilee celebrations

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as the British Monarch.

The Royal Family on Friday shared an Instagram post which read, "To begin the celebrations, Her Majesty viewed a selection of cards, letters and artwork sent to her by children and other members of the public to mark this, and previous, Jubilees.

According to the statement, "In 2002 for the Golden Jubilee, 9 year-old Chris sent Her Majesty ‘A Recipe for a Perfect Queen’.

The Queen was also shown Queen Victoria’s Autograph fan from Royal Collection Trust.

The fan was given to The Queen in 1887 to mark her Golden Jubilee by The Prince and Princess of Wales, later King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, and is signed by friends and relations of Queen Victoria.


