Saturday Feb 05 2022
JECJashan-e-Cricket

PSL 2022: Inzamam lashes out at Babar Azam after Karachi Kings’ fourth consecutive loss

JECJashan-e-Cricket

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq lashed out at Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam for not finishing the match on Friday despite playing the full quota of 20 over against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi.

Karachi Kings’ poor performance continued to frustrate the fans in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the Babar Azam-led side has lost all their matches in the tournament.

Speaking on Geo News Programme Jashn-e-Cricket, former national cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq criticized Babar Azam for not being able to finish the match with a win.

“If you are the world’s number one cricket player and stands on wicket throughout 20 overs then you should be finishing the match otherwise get out without playing complete overs, said Inzamam after the Kings failed to achieve the target of 174.

World’s No.1 ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam faced the first and the last ball of the innings but was far from his best despite finishing at 90 not out. His 63-ball innings included 12 fours and a six.

The former captain was also not pleased with the home team’s selection and batting order in the PSL 2022.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also criticized Australian authorities for declaring Mohammad Husnain’s bowling action “illegal”.

Hasnain has been playing cricket for 2-3 years and his bowling action did not seem to be illegal, he said.

“Why 90% of players get banned after going to Australia,” he questioned.

Inzamam said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have sorted out Hasnain’s bowling action issue before the start of PSL.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after being found to have an illegal bowling action.

Hasnain was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after bowling in the KFC Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2.

