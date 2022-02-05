 
sports
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Sports Desk

Justin Langer resigns as Australian cricket coach

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team. Photo: AFP
Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team, his management company announced on Saturday.

“DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team,” Dynamic Sports & Entertainment group tweeted.

“The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately.”

Cricket Australia also issued an official statement on Saturday via tweet stating it has accepted the resignation of men's team head coach Justin Langer.

Langer’s future had appeared uncertain following the long meeting on Friday.

He took over the position in 2018 and presided over a generally successful period, culminating in a 4-0 thrashing of England in the 2021-22 Ashes series.

