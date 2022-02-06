Babar Azam pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92.

She dies with COVID-19 symptoms.

Babar Azam terms her unparalleled icon.

Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar, known to millions as the "Nightingale of India" and a regular fixture of the country's airwaves for decades, died Sunday morning at the age of 92.

The Indian government has announced a two-day national holiday to mourn the legendary singer.

She passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with COVID-19 symptoms.

‘The world will miss you’: Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar from across the border

But she wasn't just a star in India. Her voice melted the hearts of people across the world and Pakistanis were no different.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam lamented the death of the legendary singer and noted that she was and unparalleled icon.

"End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!" he said in the tweet.



