 
sports
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar. — Twitter/@babarazam258

  • Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92.
  • She dies with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Babar Azam terms her unparalleled icon.

Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar, known to millions as the "Nightingale of India" and a regular fixture of the country's airwaves for decades, died Sunday morning at the age of 92.

The Indian government has announced a two-day national holiday to mourn the legendary singer.

She passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with COVID-19 symptoms.

‘The world will miss you’: Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar from across the border

But she wasn't just a star in India. Her voice melted the hearts of people across the world and Pakistanis were no different.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam lamented the death of the legendary singer and noted that she was and unparalleled icon. 

"End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!" he said in the tweet.


More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Live score Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates
Virat Kohli shares congratulatory post after India's U19 World Cup win

Virat Kohli shares congratulatory post after India's U19 World Cup win
KK vs IU: Unfortunate Kings eye maiden win after four consecutive losses

KK vs IU: Unfortunate Kings eye maiden win after four consecutive losses
PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz dejected over loss against Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz dejected over loss against Multan Sultans
India win fifth world Under-19 title

India win fifth world Under-19 title
Multan Sultans vs Peshwar Zalmi: Tim David scores second-fastest PSL fifty

Multan Sultans vs Peshwar Zalmi: Tim David scores second-fastest PSL fifty
PSL 2022: Viv Richards compares Babar Azam to boxing legend Mohammad Ali

PSL 2022: Viv Richards compares Babar Azam to boxing legend Mohammad Ali
PSL 2022: All round Multan Sultans crush Peshawar Zalmi to continue unbeaten streak

PSL 2022: All round Multan Sultans crush Peshawar Zalmi to continue unbeaten streak
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Zaman Khan's last over seals the deal for Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Zaman Khan's last over seals the deal for Qalandars
LQ vs IU: Shadab Khan, Waqas Masood make new PSL record

LQ vs IU: Shadab Khan, Waqas Masood make new PSL record
From pitch to battlefield: MS Dhoni reveals his mystical avatar

From pitch to battlefield: MS Dhoni reveals his mystical avatar
Justin Langer resigns as Australian cricket coach

Justin Langer resigns as Australian cricket coach

Latest

view all