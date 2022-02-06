Sania Mirza stuns in stylish co-ord set in new Instagram Story

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza — Sania Mirza/ Instagram

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza never fails to impress her fans with her funny Instagram posts as well as her incredible sense of style.

Sunday, February 6, was no exception, as the 35-year-old athlete took to her page and posted a set of snapshots as well as an Instagram Story in which she could be seen rocking a mauve-coloured co-ord set that she teamed with a light-pink shirt.

She shared two up-close images on her Instagram timeline, while she posted a full-length snapshot on her Instagram Story.





"The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you, don’t go back to sleep," she wrote Persian poet Jalaluddin Rumi's words in the caption of her post.

The snapshot was captured at The Palm Jumairah, while Sania also tagged her makeup artist Ruchi Sharma in the post to give her a shout-out.

The sportswoman wore her highlighted tresses down and opted for minimal makeup. In terms of accessories, she kept it simple by opting for a signature gold pendant. She completed her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Within less than an hour of going live, the post garnered more than 23,000 likes. Meanwhile, her fans and followers also flocked to the comments section and showered her with praises.

"Sizzling hot looking Sania Mirza," one of her fans commented.

"So beautiful. You are the best," another user chimed in.

"Koi itna pyar kese ho sakta hai? (how could someone be this pretty?" a third admirer remarked.

"Masha Allah, the colour suits you so well," a fourth follower chimed in.



