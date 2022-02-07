Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram following witnesses major leap a day after his 37th birthday.

Becomes first person ever to reach 400 million followers milestone.

Garners an average of 10 million likes for each of his posts on Instagram.

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has set another record as his Instagram followers reached the 400 million mark, making him the first person ever to reach the milestone, Mail Online reported.



Even before surpassing 400 million, the Manchester United footballer was still the most followed celebrity on Instagram with a count of over 3 million. However, Ronaldo's Instagram following witnessed a major leap a day after he celebrated his 37th birthday.

Ronaldo shared a glimpse of his 37th birthday celebrations with partner Georgina Rodríguez.

The Portuguese footballer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo celebrating his birthday with the ladylove.

He posted the picture with a lovely caption, “Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it.”

The star footballer has 3,242 posts, with an average of 10 million likes for each post. The celebrity himself follows only 500 Instagram accounts.

After Ronaldo, American celebrity Kylie Jenner is the second most-followed person on Instagram with over 308million followers. Whereas, the top footballer Lionel Messi ranks third with 306 million Instagram followers