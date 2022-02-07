Couple uses 'blockchain technology' to get married

Bride and groom attending their wedding on Google Meet. — Twitter.com/vaayustudios/File

Couple celebrates their wedding with loved ones using blockchain technology.

Their commitment to each other is consecrated in form of NFT minted on OpenSea.

Ceremony is performed by "digital priest".



PUNE: An Indian couple vowed to spend their lives with each other by immortalising their union using blockchain technology.



The high-tech wedding event of Anil Narasipuram and Shruti Nair is billed as India's first blockchain wedding as it was documented in a Twitter thread and a LinkedIn post in January, NDTV reported.

The couple's wedding posts have gone viral online since then.

Anil posted on his LinkedIn profile revealing that he used the pandemic as a good chance of celebrating an online ceremony with limited people in attendance.

He wrote: "Considering the pandemic era that we live in, we decided to keep things small with a courthouse wedding, also known as a 'Registered Marriage' in India. We also decided to immortalise our union using blockchain technology."

"Shruti and I made our marriage 'blockchain official' with an Ethereum smart contract that consecrated our commitment to each other in the form of an NFT minted on OpenSea," the design professor wrote.



An image of the bride's engagement ring was used to create the NFT, which also had the couple's wedding vows embedded in it.

The ceremony was performed by a "digital priest" Anoop Pakki.

"To prepare for the ceremony, both my wife and I had set up Metamask wallets and our digital priest Anoop Pakki minted the NFT on OpenSea and transferred it to me," Narasipuram explained.

Narasipuram predicted that his wedding would be the beginning of blockchain weddings in India.



He wrote in a post: "We may be the first couple married on the blockchain in India (AFAIK), but we certainly won't be the last."