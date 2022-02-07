 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
Prince Andrew ‘to accuse Virginia of trafficking girls’ in assault scandal

Sources have revealed that Prince Andrew and his legal team are currently planning of accusing his accuser Virginia “of trafficking girls” during his court hearing.

An insider has unearthed this plan and during their interview with Express UK they were also quoted saying, "We are interested in speaking with and interviewing anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations."

However, this proposal is a very high risk endeavour because it may prove to be the royals’ undoing.

The motive behind their ploy is so Prince Andrew’s lawyers can avoid a major payout as it would link Ms Giuffre with the “criminal enterprise” and link her into the “unclean hands” defence.

In court papers, they even issued a claim that read, "Giuffre's alleged causes of action are barred in whole or in part by her own wrongful conduct and the doctrine of unclean hands."

