 
sports
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Aus: PCB likely to announce Test squad this week for Australia series

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Photo –DNA India
Photo –DNA India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia this week, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to lead the green side as head coach for the home series against Australia, despite being giving his resignation as interim head coach, while the name of the team management will be announced with the test squad as well.

The training camp for the preparations of the much-awaited cricket series is expected to start from February 16 in Rawalpindi, the sources said.

On the other hand, Cricket Australia has announced an 18 member test squad for its first Pakistan tour in almost 24 years on Tuesday, starting on March four in Rawalpindi.

Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

The PCB had earlier announced the details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since November, 1998. The tour will take place in March and April 2022 and will include three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International.

Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March) will host the Tests, while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from 29 March to 5 April.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition from which the top seven teams and hosts India will qualify directly for the 2023 event.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Aus: Australia announce test squad for upcoming Pakistan tour

Pak vs Aus: Australia announce test squad for upcoming Pakistan tour
PSL 2022: Jason Roy vows to continue batting momentum in Lahore matches

PSL 2022: Jason Roy vows to continue batting momentum in Lahore matches
PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman becomes highest-scoring batter for Qalandars

PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman becomes highest-scoring batter for Qalandars
KK vs IU: Check how fans rated Hasan Ali's celebration style

KK vs IU: Check how fans rated Hasan Ali's celebration style
PSL 2022: Jason Roy sails Quetta Gladiators to win against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2022: Jason Roy sails Quetta Gladiators to win against Lahore Qalandars
PSL 7: Ramiz Raja lauds NCOC's decision to revise COVID restrictions for Lahore leg matches

PSL 7: Ramiz Raja lauds NCOC's decision to revise COVID restrictions for Lahore leg matches
England name Collingwood as interim head coach for West Indies Test series

England name Collingwood as interim head coach for West Indies Test series
PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% fans, children under 12 at stadium for Lahore matches

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% fans, children under 12 at stadium for Lahore matches
Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary

Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 7

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 7
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek win against in-form Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek win against in-form Lahore Qalandars
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all