Shoaib Akhtar makes TikTok debut with a thoughtful message

Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: Twitter/@shoaib100mph/ screengrab from TikTok video

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made his debut on popular online video sharing application TikTok with a short video containing a thoughtful message.



The Rawalpindi Express took to his official Twitter account to introduce his newly created TikTok account to his fans.

"Finally, i am on your favorite platform #TikTok . Cricket & so much more, but with responsibility. Watch my first video & follow me!," Akhtar wrote with a link attached to the tweet.

In his first TikTok video, the paceman was seen sitting on a heavy bike with a helmet in his hands.

"Like you need to wear a helmet before riding a motorcycle and face my bowling, you also need to slow down, (and) think before uploading anything on the internet [to see] if it is causing any harm to anyone or hurting anyone's emotions," Akhtar said in the video.

He advised netizens to always be mindful before uploading content on the internet and take care of themselves. The video closes with the ex-cricketer wearing the helmet, kickstarting the motorcycle and riding away.

Within the first few hours of its creation, Shoaib Akhtar's TikTok account attracted over 22,000 followers. However, he himself hasn't followed anyone back.

Video-sharing application TikTok has been facing backlash and controversies over alleged morally inappropriate content.