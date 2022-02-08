PTI leader Shehryar Afridi mistakes PSL for KPL while praising Quetta Gladiators

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi. — Twitter/Shehryar Afridi

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi mistook the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) while praising the Quetta Gladiators.

Afridi was praising the Quetta Gladiators after their emphatic win against Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing PSL 7 late Monday night.

The ruling PTI's MNA lauded Englishman Jason Roy for his “sensational” innings and Mohammad Nawaz who he believes is “turning into a world-class allrounder”.

“Highest run chase for Quetta Gladiators. Smiles all around and KPL (Kashmir Premier League) is at its best,” tweeted Afridi along with the hashtag of the match “#QGvsLQ”.

Screengrab of the tweet from Shehryar Afridi's Twitter account

As soon as Afridi tweeted, users were quick to point out the mistake.

Journalists Bashir Chaudhry, was among the few users who pointed out the mistake.

Mohammad Hassan told the MNA that it was not "Kohat premier league", a reference to his constituency.

Even Shahid Ali told the "fella" his mistake

Jason Roy sails Quetta Gladiators to win against Lahore Qalandars

In the last match of PSL 7's Karachi leg, Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy shined the brightest as he sailed his team to a seven-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars.

Jason Roy's century steered the Quetta Gladiators to a nail-biting victory as he smashed 19 boundaries — 11 fours and eight sixes.

Both James Vince and Roy continued to punish the bowlers and make the clash one-sided. Vince hit 49 off just 38 balls with five fours.

No bowler of Qalandars was able to hold charged Roy from sending the balls to the boundary.

Gladiators chased down the 205-run target posted by Qalandars in 19.3 overs at the cost of just three wickets.

Roy was the top scorer of the match as he made 116 runs off 57 bowls. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz scored 25 runs off 12 deliveries.

Among bowlers, Haris Rauf, Kamram Ghulam and David Wiese managed to take one wicket each.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman's half-century helped Qalandars put up an impressive score on the board, handing Gladiators a 205-run target.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had been put to bat first after losing the toss, but the decision bore fruit as the Qalandars were able to score over 200 for the loss of five wickets.