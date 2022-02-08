TikTok partners with Zindagi Trust to create digital safety awareness

Logos of TikTok and Zindagi Trust — Twitter

Under the collaboration, a series of workshops will be conducted for students, parents and teachers at govt schools.

Thousands of young internet users will be able to learn about best practices of internet usage.

Zindagi Trust will also use its official TikTok account to publish informative videos to create public awareness about online safety.

ISLAMABAD: TikTok, the leading short-form video platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindagi Trust for an awareness campaign around safe usage of the internet.



This partnership was announced on Safer Internet Day which is celebrated globally on February 8 every year.

Through this partnership, a series of workshops will be conducted for students, parents and teachers at government schools that have been adopted by Zindagi Trust.

Thousands of young internet users will be able to learn about best practices of internet usage and how they can become responsible digital citizens and cultivate a safe online community across the nation. The workshops will cover a range of topics including:

Safety features available on TikTok for parents and students.

Harmful behaviours prevalent on social media.

Ways to share appropriate information.

Identifying fake news and misinformation.

Reporting mechanisms to report illicit and harmful content.

Zindagi Trust will also use its official TikTok account to publish informative videos to create public awareness about online safety. In addition to this, training sessions will be held where students will learn about creating safe and appropriate content in accordance with TikTok's Community Guidelines that can be shared with a wider audience on the platform.

TikTok's Head of Government Relations and Public Policy — Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan (METAP) — Farah Tukan said: “It is a pleasure for us to collaborate with Zindagi Trust – a prestigious non-governmental organisation that promises wellbeing and empowerment of the masses while protecting the ever-growing community of internet users in Pakistan."

"We would like to express our gratitude to Zindagi Trust for creating synergies with TikTok to expand the outreach of its Internet-Safety campaigns on a truly national scale.

She said that the video-sharing app is fully committed to ensuring the safety of Pakistan’s digital community, and will continue implementing policies and regulations to proactively identify and prevent every attempt to share inappropriate content on the platform.



"TikTok is consistently fortifying its safety features to protect our users from content that violates our Community Guidelines. This partnership is another step in the right direction for a digitally safe Pakistan and we are happy to be an integral part of it.”

On the other hand, Zindagi Trust's Chief Executive Officer Dr Hameedah Sayani, said: “We are delighted to get this opportunity to engage with the masses through TikTok - one of the most popular digital platforms in Pakistan.

She said that TikTok's popularity and reach to all corners of the country will help her organisation take its message of safe internet usage across Pakistan.

"The special messages and communications produced by Zindagi Trust as a part of this partnership will protect the masses from exposure to objectionable content."

"We remain committed to improving the quality of life for our communities while accelerating sustainable development and socio-economic growth of the nation.”