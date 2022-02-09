WATCH: After ruling cricket grounds, Shahid Afridi to launch his own restaurant

Screengrab from Instagram video.

After ruling cricket grounds, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi aka Boom Boom, is going to launch his own restaurant soon.



The news was announced by the sixer king himself in a unique way.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Afridi posted a video in which he could be seen dressed up as a chef with a knife in hand instead of a bat, cutting and tossing tomatoes like a pro.

The video, just a few seconds long, closes with a logo saying "Lala Darbar".

Afridi captioned his post with "One step closer to the big announcement - Revealing Soon".

He also told his fans to "get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka"

According to reports, Afridi will soon inaugurate his restaurant named "Lala Darbar" in Dubai where locals will be catered with desi food.