 
sports
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: After ruling cricket grounds, Shahid Afridi to launch his own restaurant

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Screengrab from Instagram video.
Screengrab from Instagram video.

After ruling cricket grounds, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi aka Boom Boom, is going to launch his own restaurant soon.

The news was announced by the sixer king himself in a unique way.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Afridi posted a video in which he could be seen dressed up as a chef with a knife in hand instead of a bat, cutting and tossing tomatoes like a pro.

The video, just a few seconds long, closes with a logo saying "Lala Darbar".

Afridi captioned his post with "One step closer to the big announcement - Revealing Soon".

He also told his fans to "get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka"

According to reports, Afridi will soon inaugurate his restaurant named "Lala Darbar" in Dubai where locals will be catered with desi food.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Aus: PCB appoints Australian great Shaun Tait as bowling coach

Pak vs Aus: PCB appoints Australian great Shaun Tait as bowling coach
PSL 2022: Free masks to be distributed to organisers, fans

PSL 2022: Free masks to be distributed to organisers, fans
PSL action to resume tomorrow in Lahore

PSL action to resume tomorrow in Lahore
Pak vs Aus: PCB announces Test squad for Australia series

Pak vs Aus: PCB announces Test squad for Australia series
New Zealand cancels T20 series against Australia

New Zealand cancels T20 series against Australia
PSL 2022: Video of Shahnawaz Dahani cleaning chairs at Gaddafi Stadium goes viral

PSL 2022: Video of Shahnawaz Dahani cleaning chairs at Gaddafi Stadium goes viral
PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks Karachi on her last day in city of lights

PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks Karachi on her last day in city of lights
Shoaib Akhtar makes TikTok debut with a thoughtful message

Shoaib Akhtar makes TikTok debut with a thoughtful message
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi is all praises for English batter Jason Roy

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi is all praises for English batter Jason Roy
Australian great Clarke questions Aussie Test selection

Australian great Clarke questions Aussie Test selection
Border, Wasim and Atherton discuss Australia’s tour of Pakistan

Border, Wasim and Atherton discuss Australia’s tour of Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match tickets sell out in five minutes

T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match tickets sell out in five minutes

Latest

view all