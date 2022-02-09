Explainer: Why are young Muslim women protesting in India?

In India’s southern state of Karnataka, Muslim students are protesting after several state-run colleges barred them from sitting in a classroom wearing a hijab.



The young women say that choosing what they wear is a fundamental right, as enshrined in the constitution of India.

In the last few weeks, several videos have surfaced of young Muslim women, wearing a hijab, being heckled by Hindu men in saffron shawls. The BJP government in the state has also backed the dress code and insists that Muslim women comply.



Geo.tv explains how the row began and how the protesters are planning to challenge the state restrictions: