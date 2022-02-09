 
world
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Explainer: Why are young Muslim women protesting in India?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

In India’s southern state of Karnataka, Muslim students are protesting after several state-run colleges barred them from sitting in a classroom wearing a hijab.

The young women say that choosing what they wear is a fundamental right, as enshrined in the constitution of India.

Related items

In the last few weeks, several videos have surfaced of young Muslim women, wearing a hijab, being heckled by Hindu men in saffron shawls. The BJP government in the state has also backed the dress code and insists that Muslim women comply.

Geo.tv explains how the row began and how the protesters are planning to challenge the state restrictions:

More From World:

Macron urges calm by all sides to defuse Ukraine-Russia crisis

Macron urges calm by all sides to defuse Ukraine-Russia crisis
Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person

Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person
US vice president’s husband evacuated in bomb threat

US vice president’s husband evacuated in bomb threat
Canada province lifts all COVID-19 restrictions amid protests

Canada province lifts all COVID-19 restrictions amid protests
Hijab row: Malala urges Indian leaders to stop 'marginalisation of Muslim women'

Hijab row: Malala urges Indian leaders to stop 'marginalisation of Muslim women'
Ex-pope Benedict seeks forgiveness over abuse scandal

Ex-pope Benedict seeks forgiveness over abuse scandal
India riled after big brands back Kashmir on social media

India riled after big brands back Kashmir on social media
The unforgettable Lata Mangeshkar

The unforgettable Lata Mangeshkar
Mob in India chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' bullies Muslim hijabi girl

Mob in India chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' bullies Muslim hijabi girl
Saudi Arabia changes policy for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia changes policy for foreign Umrah pilgrims
Putin says ready for compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine

Putin says ready for compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine
Nord Stream 2 pipeline will 'end' if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden

Nord Stream 2 pipeline will 'end' if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden

Latest

view all