Opposition can’t get enough numbers for no-confidence movement: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: PID

Sheikh Rasheed says Opposition in hot water after PM Imran Khan's successful visit to China

Says Opposition has eyes on government's allies.

Says Faisal Vawda will challenge ECP's decision in Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the Opposition could not get the required numbers to support a no-confidence movement against the incumbent PTI government.

Talking to media persons, Rasheed said the Opposition could not bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the last three-and-a-half-years despite tall claims, and it wouldn't be able to defeat the government now.

According to Rasheed, the establishment is completely neutral and stands with the elected government.

The minister said that the Opposition was in hot water after Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful visit to China.

The next 50 days are very important in politics but PM Imran Khan will emerge more powerful and victorious, he said, adding that the PM will visit Russia for important bilateral affairs.

He said that the Iranian interior minister is visiting Pakistan on February 14, while the Australian cricket team will also arrive in Pakistan after years.

Regarding the Opposition's long march, Rasheed said that he was not sure about it as PPP, PML-N and Maulana Fazalur Rehman have different politics. The Opposition has its eyes on the government's allies, he added.

Our allied parties have fully supported the government on the recently passed finance bill in the National Assembly, he said.

Rasheed went on to say that the network of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices was being expanded to the far-flung areas of the country. As many as 13 passport offices were being set up in interior Sindh, he added.

Similarly, he said, succession certificates would also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.

The minister further stated that the government has decided 15% increase in salaries of all civil armed forces, including for the Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Coast Guard, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts with effect from March, and he has requested PM Imran Khan to raise the salaries of other departments as well.

Responding to a question, Rasheed said Pakistan has good relations with the Afghan Taliban and they will not let anyone use Afghan soul against Pakistan.

Speaking about PTI leader Faisal Vawda's disqualification, the interior minister said Vawda would exercise his legal right and challenge the Election Commission's decision in the Supreme Court.

Moreover, he said that corruption cases were pending before the accountability courts for a long while, However, he expressed hope that 70 mega corruption cases of NAB would be settled in the next 1.5 years.