Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PM Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 finale live at Gaddafi Stadium: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

PM Imran Khan waves at people. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan may watch the final of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, sources privy to the matter said Thursday.

PSL 2022 finale is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 27.

PM Imran Khan, who is the patron in chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been officially invited by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to watch the match live at the stadium.

Sources said that the PCB will invite other government officials and major personalities from other walks of life to Gaddafi Stadium to watch the finale.

They further stated that the representatives of Cricket Australia, who will be in Pakistan by the day of the PSL 7 finale to participate in the upcoming Pakistan vs Australia series, will also witness the closing ceremony.

The PSL Lahore leg matches will kick off today with 50% spectators capacity and children under 12 in the stadium under the updated National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) protocols.

The unbeaten Multan Sultans will facing off against Peshawar Zalmi on the first fixture of the second leg matches — which will be staged completely under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium.

