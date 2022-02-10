Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah bag ESPN 2021 awards

Fakhar Zaman (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (right). Photo: AFP

Pakistan left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have won batting and bowling honours in the 15th ESPNcricinfo Awards.



Fakhar's blistering 193 runs for 155 balls against hosts South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium have won him the ESPNcricinfo award in the ODI batting category. It was the highest score in an ODI chase and the second-highest ever, in a losing cause.

It was a one-man assault against South African bowlers in pursuit of 342. Pakistan's batters had long given up on the chase with only one other Pakistan player managing to cross 20.

The leftie had scored 44 sedately but had to unleash a merciless attack of 18 fours and ten sixes, amassing 193 off 155.

South Africa breathed a sigh of relief only after Zaman was run out in the last over, and Pakistan fell short by 17 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's bowling sensation Shaheen claimed the T20 bowling award for his fierce bowling spell against India at the T20 World Cup 2021.

The 3-31 off four overs by the 21-year-old was the prelude to Pakistan finally ending their jinx against India with the first win in 13 attempts in the World Cup competition.

Shaheen first let rip an inswinging yorker fourth ball that left Rohit overbalanced as it torpedoed into his back pad. In his next over, the star burst through Rahul's defences with another inswinger that also seamed and skidded after hitting the pitch.

Virat Kohli, however, worked his way past the early strikes, making a 45-ball half-century, but Shaheen dismissed him with a slower bouncer, which left India 133 for 6 and overjoyed Pakistani fans dancing in Dubai stadium.

Moreover, India's Rishabh Pant, Kiwis' Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson and other also among the winners for ESPNcricinfo awards for 2021.