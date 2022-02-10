 
sports
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Waqar Younis shares cute message for wife on wedding anniversary

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Waqar Younis (left) with wife Faryal Waqar. Photo: Twitter/ Faryal Waqar
Pakistan's former captain Waqar Younis is celebrating 22 years of his marriage with wife Faryal Waqar Younis today (February 10).

The former cricketer took to Twitter to wish his wife a happy wedding anniversary with a collage of adorable pictures of the couple in a frame and separate ones of their three children.

Waqar thanked Faryal for being by his side in the ups and downs life brings and giving him three beautiful children, whom he called "Musketeers".

"22years of putting up with me and three beautiful musketeers. Can’t Thank you enough. #HappyWeddingAnniversary #LoveYouAlways Owe you plenty," he wrote in the anniversary wish filled with love and gratitude.

