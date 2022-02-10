Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo continues to remember her late husband as she penned down a heart-touching note for the comedian after one month of his demise.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rizzo shared a video, featuring old clips of her munching on food at different places around the world with her late life-partner.

Recalling the Full House star who was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on January 9, the bereaved widow expressed, “One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest."

“He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world,” she wrote in the caption.

“Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this,” she added.



