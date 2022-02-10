 
Thursday Feb 10 2022
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Babar Azam cannot break Sachin Tendulkar's record, only Virat Kohli can: Shoaib Akhtar

JECJashan-e-Cricket

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

KARACHI: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes one of Pakistan's best batters and skipper across all formats, Babar Azam, cannot break Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only batter who can break Tendulkar's record, Akhtar said while speaking on Geo News programme "Jashan-e-Cricket".

"I predict that Kohli will score more than 100 centuries," he said, adding that if he were in place of Kohli, he would have never married before retiring.

Kohli has 43 centuries and 64 half-centuries in 259 matches to his name, while Babar has smashed 14 centuries and 17 half-centuries in 83 matches.

Talking about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Akhtar said he would turn it into an even bigger brand than the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he is appointed the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

