Thursday Feb 10 2022
Rihanna casts one-armed model for her brand, receives praise

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Rihanna casts one-armed model for her brand, receives praise

Singer and business mogul Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has been monumentally praised for casting an amputee model with one arm for her lingerie brand. 

The one-armed stunner, known as Miss5thave, has taken social media by storm after the undergarment company shared a sizzling shot of her to their 4.7 million Instagram followers.

Perfectly boosting her curves, the dark haired beauty looked sensational in the brown shimmery tiny top, providing a refreshing look to the modelling world in a metallic matching lingerie as she gave a racy glare into the camera.

The gorgeous model turned around to give fans a treat as she showed off her gym-honed body in the matching brown thong.

Rihanna's fan have praised  their beloved singer and her lingerie company Savage X Fenty for casting an amputee model - people applauded the body positivity and inclusion of the brand.

