 
sports
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
SDSports desk

'You're light': Sania Mirza goes glam in news Instagram snapshot

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza never fails to impress her fans with her incredible sense of style.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared two pictures in which she could be seen acing a black-and-white casual outfit. 

“But my darling, there’s no such thing as the light at the end of the tunnel, you must realize that you are the light,” she captioned the pictures.

The 35-year-old could be seen rocking a white shirt with a black blazer and blue jeans. In terms of her hairdo, she let her hair down and wore it in waves.

Just a few hours after posting the picture, it racked up nearly 45,500 likes. That's not all, but her fans showered the picture with compliments.

"So cute and pretty," one of her fans wrote.

"Oh wow, killer looks once again," another user chimed in.

"The prettiest woman in the world," a third admirer commented.

Other fans expressed their admiration for the athlete by using words like "Masha Allah," "stunning," and "love you."

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Live Score Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live Score Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, ball by ball updates
After Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram joins TikTok

After Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram joins TikTok
Babar Azam cannot break Sachin Tendulkar's record, only Virat Kohli can: Shoaib Akhtar

Babar Azam cannot break Sachin Tendulkar's record, only Virat Kohli can: Shoaib Akhtar
Waqar Younis shares cute message for wife on wedding anniversary

Waqar Younis shares cute message for wife on wedding anniversary
Shoaib Akhtar believes Shahid Afridi will '100% step into politics'

Shoaib Akhtar believes Shahid Afridi will '100% step into politics'
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah bag ESPN 2021 awards

Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah bag ESPN 2021 awards
PM Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 finale live at Gaddafi Stadium: sources

PM Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 finale live at Gaddafi Stadium: sources
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 10

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 10
MS vs PZ: Multan Sultans aim to continue winning streak as they take on Peshawar Zalmi today

MS vs PZ: Multan Sultans aim to continue winning streak as they take on Peshawar Zalmi today
Babar Azam retains top position in new ICC ODI ranking

Babar Azam retains top position in new ICC ODI ranking
James Vince disappointed over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

James Vince disappointed over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

Latest

view all