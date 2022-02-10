'You're light': Sania Mirza goes glam in news Instagram snapshot

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza never fails to impress her fans with her incredible sense of style.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared two pictures in which she could be seen acing a black-and-white casual outfit.

“But my darling, there’s no such thing as the light at the end of the tunnel, you must realize that you are the light,” she captioned the pictures.

The 35-year-old could be seen rocking a white shirt with a black blazer and blue jeans. In terms of her hairdo, she let her hair down and wore it in waves.

Just a few hours after posting the picture, it racked up nearly 45,500 likes. That's not all, but her fans showered the picture with compliments.



"So cute and pretty," one of her fans wrote.

"Oh wow, killer looks once again," another user chimed in.

"The prettiest woman in the world," a third admirer commented.

Other fans expressed their admiration for the athlete by using words like "Masha Allah," "stunning," and "love you."