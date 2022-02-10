PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars' spinner Fawad Ahmed to partially replace Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan (Left) and Fawad Ahmed (Right). Photo: Twitter

As Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be unavailable for Lahore Qalandars' in the last round matches and as well as the playoffs of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Qalandars have inducted 40-year-old leggie Fawad Ahmed as a partial replacement.

The replacement has been approved by the technical committee.

Rashid Khan, who is considered one of the finest spinners in the league circuit around the globe, will play for the Qalandars till February 19.

The Pakistan-born Fawad Ahmed, who has represented Australia in three ODIs and two T20Is, has also participated in the previous PSL seasons, having played for the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

The departure of Rashid in the middle of the tournament will come as a blow for Qalandars, as he has been instrumental for them through his brilliant bowling spell in which he has been economical with tight line and length and has taken crucial wickets as well.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars are sitting on the third spot of the PSL 2022 points table with six points in three matches.